Previous
Next
Wet road with curve ahead... by marlboromaam
215 / 365

Wet road with curve ahead...

I really don't expect anyone to comment on these - unless you just want to do so. I'm backfilling some holes in this album. Just scroll on by. =)

Rendered in Pixel Bender's oil paint option and Photoshop's Texturizer.
25th January 2021 25th Jan 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
63% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
The processing adds to the effect of the scene being wet.
March 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise