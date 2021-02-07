Previous
Baubles and beads... by marlboromaam
201 / 365

Baubles and beads...

I really don't expect anyone to comment on these - unless you just want to do so. I'm backfilling some holes in this album with leftovers from the February challenge.
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

Photo Details

Diana ace
I love baubles and beads, love the way you present them.
February 27th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@ludwigsdiana You are very kind, Diana! Thank you.
February 27th, 2021  
