The case for the ramble-on cowgirl hat... by marlboromaam
204 / 365

The case for the ramble-on cowgirl hat...

I think I found a great way to show scale in my woodsy shots with my old ramble-on cowgirl hat. LOL! Time to ramble on with a favorite Zeppelin to go with - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EAmIuTI4wRg

This is the tallest holly tree on my patch, growing in the wash. You can still see my neighbor's huge holly in the back.
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

Lin ace
Excellent idea and lovely capture.
February 22nd, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@linnypinny Thank you, Lin!
February 22nd, 2021  
