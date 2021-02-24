Previous
In a matter of minutes... by marlboromaam
205 / 365

In a matter of minutes...

A squirrel can take a pine cone like the one on the left, ravage it, and make it look like the one on the right. Reminds me of fish bones. Good thing there are lots of pine cones for them to eat.
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
