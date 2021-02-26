Previous
OOAK... by marlboromaam
207 / 365

OOAK...

A little short-sleeve jacket I crocheted. One of a kind - my own design. Hope it will make someone smile when they get it, and hope it fits just right.
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
