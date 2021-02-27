Sign up
My 2nd wildflower find of spring...
Cardamine hirsuta or common name: hairy bittercress - more info on this tiny plant here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=252
Found it growing in one of my old pots out back. It's a non-native from Europe. Documented growing wild in the Carolinas and Georgia. Uploading a photo of the overall plant for scale here -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/extra-stuff/2021-02-27.
27th February 2021
27th Feb 21
