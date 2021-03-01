Previous
Painted scene at the drive-thru... by marlboromaam
250 / 365

Painted scene at the drive-thru...

I liked the idea of painting the ugly gas pipes the same color as the wall behind them. They don't stick out so much.

Rendered in Pixel Bender's oil paint option and Photoshop's Texturizer.
marlboromaam (Mags)

Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Photo Details

