Painted 24-hour naval clock...
Rendered in Pixel Bender's oil paint option and Photoshop's Texturizer.
3rd March 2021
3rd Mar 21
Tags
phoneography
,
photoshop-filters
,
24-hour-clock
,
navel-clock
