No need to comment - filling a hole. Image rendered in Pixel Bender and Photoshop filters.
9th May 2021
9th May 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
Album
Series or Themes
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Taken
7th May 2021 6:39pm
Tags
springtime
wild-roses
wild-honeysuckle
photoshop-filters
pixel-bender
RonM
ace
Cool idea to play with.
June 10th, 2021
Krista Marson
ace
wow! so very lush!
June 10th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@milestonevisualmedia
Thanks, Ron!
@blueberry1222
Thank you, Krista!
June 10th, 2021
