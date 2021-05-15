Sign up
Painted sassafras...
No need to comment - filling a hole. Image rendered in Pixel Bender and Photoshop filters.
15th May 2021
15th May 21
marlboromaam (Mags)
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
2507
photos
119
followers
122
following
Views
1
Album
Series or Themes
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Taken
19th May 2021 4:18pm
springtime
photoshop-filters
pixel-bender
sassafras-leaves
