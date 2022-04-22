Previous
Under the Kwanzan cherry tree 8... by marlboromaam
Photo 394

Under the Kwanzan cherry tree 8...

No need to comment! Just scroll on by. I have so many phone shots from April, I'm backfilling this album.

I wasn't going to miss out on these this year.
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me.
Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Oh wow! The colours are so beautiful in this one!
May 4th, 2022  
Mags ace
@monikozi Thank you, Monica! I tried to shoot them at different times of the day in different light and wanted to get as many pics as I could this year. I've deleted three times as many as I've uploaded. LOL!
May 4th, 2022  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and colours.
May 4th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice details, so fluffy and pretty
May 4th, 2022  
