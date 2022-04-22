Sign up
Photo 394
Under the Kwanzan cherry tree 8...
No need to comment! Just scroll on by. I have so many phone shots from April, I'm backfilling this album.
I wasn't going to miss out on these this year.
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
4
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
Series or Themes
Camera
LG-H810
Taken
10th April 2022 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
blooms
,
flower
,
pink
,
spring
,
blossoms
,
springtime
,
phoneography
,
kwanzaa-cherry-blossoms
moni kozi
ace
Oh wow! The colours are so beautiful in this one!
May 4th, 2022
Mags
ace
@monikozi
Thank you, Monica! I tried to shoot them at different times of the day in different light and wanted to get as many pics as I could this year. I've deleted three times as many as I've uploaded. LOL!
May 4th, 2022
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture and colours.
May 4th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice details, so fluffy and pretty
May 4th, 2022
