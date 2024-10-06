Previous
Next
On vocals... by marlboromaam
Photo 471

On vocals...

Gruesome Tall! No need to comment - filling this album with extras. Phone shot.

We're in for a storm today! A solar storm, if anyone is interested - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UYyZdiRGwak I never knew these things could effect your heart!!!
6th October 2024 6th Oct 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
130% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise