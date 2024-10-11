Sign up
Photo 476
The headless maiden...
No need to comment - filling this album with extras. Halloween displays at Lowe's. Phone shot.
We're in for a storm today! A solar storm, if anyone is interested -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UYyZdiRGwak
I never knew these things could effect your heart!!!
11th October 2024
11th Oct 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Views
4
Album
Series or Themes
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
25th September 2024 9:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
display
,
halloween
,
phoneography
,
lowe's
,
headless-maiden
