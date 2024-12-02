Previous
Going up... by marlboromaam
Photo 498

Going up...

No need to comment - filling this album with extras for December.

The jets from McEntire ANG base were flying high. Phone shot.
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
138% complete

Photo Details

