Before the grass turned brown... by marlboromaam
Before the grass turned brown...

No need to comment. Backfilling this album with extras for December.
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
