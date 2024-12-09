Previous
Sweetgum leaf... by marlboromaam
Sweetgum leaf...

No need to comment. Filling this album with extras for December.

Sweetgum tree leaf trembling in the wind.
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Beverley ace
Beautifully captured… soft colour's and oh so delicate .
January 8th, 2025  
Mags ace
@beverley365 Thank you, Beverley.
January 8th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Beautifully shown
January 8th, 2025  
Mags ace
@robz Thank you very much, Rob.
January 8th, 2025  
