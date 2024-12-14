In the mountains of Western North Carolina...

Found in a box of old photos. This had to be in the late 80s. The camera, somewhere close to the top on the one-mile chair-lift line, was set to automatically take your picture, so you better be ready! I was going up to Ghost Town in the sky with gunfights every hour on the hour in the streets... that used to be their saying. Whoever thought of putting an old western town with cowboys and outlaws on top of a mile-high mountain was brilliant! I had many a good time up there. Riding in the stage coach, riding horses through the mountains, watching the sheriff and his deputies shoot the outlaws, sipping sarsaparilla in the saloon... My old Minolta 35mm is hanging around my neck and I look so fit and happy here with those beautiful mountains in the background. Those were happy and healthy times. Phone shot of this picture.