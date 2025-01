Grooming tools 1...

No need to comment. This is for Sally @salza , so she can tell me what other tools I need to get for Will.These seem to be the most useful to me...Bottom - I use the scissors to trim his feet. I also use them to trim his pants to keep them out of the mess when he squats to do his business. =)Going up the line - I use the comb on the feathers around his ears and on any mats that begin to form around them.The middle - good at getting the loose hair from all over and much more useful for this purpose than a brush.Second from the top - best for getting the hair off my clothes. LOL!Top - Best for cleaning Will's hair out of the brush I got off my clothes. =)Next image will show some other tools.