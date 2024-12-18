Sign up
Photo 497
Grooming tools 1...
No need to comment. This is for Sally
@salza
, so she can tell me what other tools I need to get for Will.
These seem to be the most useful to me...
Bottom - I use the scissors to trim his feet. I also use them to trim his pants to keep them out of the mess when he squats to do his business. =)
Going up the line - I use the comb on the feathers around his ears and on any mats that begin to form around them.
The middle - good at getting the loose hair from all over and much more useful for this purpose than a brush.
Second from the top - best for getting the hair off my clothes. LOL!
Top - Best for cleaning Will's hair out of the brush I got off my clothes. =)
Next image will show some other tools.
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Tags
scissors
,
brush
,
comb
,
grooming-tools
,
will's-grooming-tools
