Grooming tools 1...

No need to comment. This is for Sally @salza, so she can tell me what other tools I need to get for Will.

These seem to be the most useful to me...

Bottom - I use the scissors to trim his feet. I also use them to trim his pants to keep them out of the mess when he squats to do his business. =)

Going up the line - I use the comb on the feathers around his ears and on any mats that begin to form around them.

The middle - good at getting the loose hair from all over and much more useful for this purpose than a brush.

Second from the top - best for getting the hair off my clothes. LOL!

Top - Best for cleaning Will's hair out of the brush I got off my clothes. =)

Next image will show some other tools.
