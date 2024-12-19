Grooming tools 2...

Previous
No need to comment. This is for Sally @salza, so she can tell me what other tools I need to get for Will.

Bottom - nail trimmers, however, I leave the nail trimming and dremmeling to the vets office. I'm too afraid I'll hurt him with them.

Going up - this tool is not useful to me because it has razors that cut his hair. Yikes! What's it really for?

Middle - two swipes across his back and I have to clear it. Not very useful for his thick long hair.

Second from top - again - it has razors that cut his hair. What's it for.

Top - another comb for the feathers around his ears, but I prefer the other one.

So Sally, what do you think? What else do I need? =)
