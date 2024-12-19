Sign up
Photo 498
Grooming tools 2...
No need to comment. This is for Sally
@salza
, so she can tell me what other tools I need to get for Will.
Bottom - nail trimmers, however, I leave the nail trimming and dremmeling to the vets office. I'm too afraid I'll hurt him with them.
Going up - this tool is not useful to me because it has razors that cut his hair. Yikes! What's it really for?
Middle - two swipes across his back and I have to clear it. Not very useful for his thick long hair.
Second from top - again - it has razors that cut his hair. What's it for.
Top - another comb for the feathers around his ears, but I prefer the other one.
So Sally, what do you think? What else do I need? =)
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
