Water color abstract... by marlboromaam
Photo 521

Water color abstract...

No need to comment. Just filling a hole.

Image rendered in the AI Impressionist Painter app.
26th December 2024 26th Dec 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
143% complete

Babs ace
So beautiful. fav.
January 12th, 2025  
Mags ace
@onewing Thank you so much, Babs.
January 12th, 2025  
Corinne ace
Instant fav
January 12th, 2025  
Mags ace
@cocobella Thank you very much, Corinne.
January 12th, 2025  
