Photo 521
Water color abstract...
No need to comment. Just filling a hole.
Image rendered in the AI Impressionist Painter app.
26th December 2024
26th Dec 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
photos
followers
following
Photo Details
Tags
leaves
abstract
sweetgum-tree
apple-app
water-color-option
ai-impressionist-painter
Babs
ace
So beautiful. fav.
January 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
@onewing
Thank you so much, Babs.
January 12th, 2025
Corinne
ace
Instant fav
January 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
@cocobella
Thank you very much, Corinne.
January 12th, 2025
