They say we'll be getting a wintry mix today... by marlboromaam
Photo 515

They say we'll be getting a wintry mix today...

We'll see! No need to comment. Backfilling this album with extras for December.

Phone shot of a gift box top with border added in On1.
27th December 2024 27th Dec 24

Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
