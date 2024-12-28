Sign up
Photo 523
Another foggy morning...
No need to comment. Just filling hole. Phone shot.
28th December 2024
28th Dec 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6410
photos
139
followers
89
following
Tags
winter
,
fog
,
driveway
,
foggy
,
early-morning
,
wintertime
,
phoneography
Diana
ace
How beautiful that looks, lovely shot.
January 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
January 12th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
Great looking image.
January 12th, 2025
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
Such a lovely feel to this image.
January 12th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice atmosphere with the mist.
January 12th, 2025
