Photo 529
Yet another fantasy to get hooked on...
Season one is done, now to order season two. No need to comment - filling this album with extras. Phone shot.
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
145% complete
Tags
phoneography
,
house-of-the-dragon
,
dvd-cover
,
fantasy-series
Annie D
ace
Binged all of Game of Thrones last year - haven't started House of Dragons yet :)
April 8th, 2025
