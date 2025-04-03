Previous
Exam room art... by marlboromaam
Exam room art...

Not bad for a gynecologist's office. Phone shot. No need to comment - filling this album with extras.
3rd April 2025

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
April 8th, 2025  
