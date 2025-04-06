Previous
Lobby art... by marlboromaam
Photo 533

Lobby art...

In a medical building. No need to comment - filling this album with extras. Phone shot.
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Babs ace
What a beautiful abstract, I love the colours
April 9th, 2025  
