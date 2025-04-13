Sign up
Previous
Photo 540
Love that hair...
No need to comment - filling this album with extras. One of the friendly staff members at the gynecologist's office. I really loved her long spiral locks.
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
2
0
Mags
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Series or Themes
Taken
24th March 2025 9:15am
Tags
portrait
,
long-hair
,
staff-member
,
spiral-curls
Beverley
She looks a very happy friendly girl… beautiful warm smiles
April 12th, 2025
Mags
@beverley365
Thank you, Beverley.
April 12th, 2025
