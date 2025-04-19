Sign up
Previous
Photo 546
Swamp maple blossoms...
No need to comment - filling this album with extras. Really hard to get a good angle on these tiny little things way up in the tree.
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
5
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Tags
blooms
,
flowers
,
spring
,
blossoms
,
springtime
,
eastern-red-maple
,
swamp-maple
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely to see.
April 17th, 2025
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
April 17th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very pretty flowers
April 17th, 2025
Mags
ace
@beverley365
Thank you, Beverley.
April 17th, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
I hear ya! Looks pretty,though
April 17th, 2025
