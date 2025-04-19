Previous
Swamp maple blossoms... by marlboromaam
Photo 546

Swamp maple blossoms...

No need to comment - filling this album with extras. Really hard to get a good angle on these tiny little things way up in the tree.
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely to see.
April 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
April 17th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very pretty flowers
April 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
@beverley365 Thank you, Beverley.
April 17th, 2025  
Danette Thompson ace
I hear ya! Looks pretty,though
April 17th, 2025  
