Previous
Wild cherry tree blossoms... by marlboromaam
Photo 548

Wild cherry tree blossoms...

No need to comment - filling this album with extras.

Prunus serotina - AKA Black Cherry, Eastern Wild Black Cherry, Bird Cherry - native to the Carolinas and Georgia, it produces very small black cherries that are very tasty. More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1163
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
150% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact