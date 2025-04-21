Sign up
Previous
Photo 548
Wild cherry tree blossoms...
No need to comment - filling this album with extras.
Prunus serotina - AKA Black Cherry, Eastern Wild Black Cherry, Bird Cherry - native to the Carolinas and Georgia, it produces very small black cherries that are very tasty. More info here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1163
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
0
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
8
Series or Themes
28th March 2025 1:50pm
blooms
,
spring
,
blossoms
,
springtime
,
black-cherry
,
bird-cherry
,
eastern-wild-black-cherry
,
prunus-serotina
