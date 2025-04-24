Previous
They rotate corners where the traffic lines up...
They rotate corners where the traffic lines up...

I give what I can when I can. Although I've been warned not all are homeless. Still, the Lord loves a cheerful giver. The fella in the wheelchair was making his way to another corner.
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Diana ace
Our corners are crowded with scenes like this 😪
April 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
@ludwigsdiana It's sad whatever their case may be.
April 22nd, 2025  
