Photo 551
Photo 551
They rotate corners where the traffic lines up...
No need to comment - filling this album with extras. Phone shot.
I give what I can when I can. Although I've been warned not all are homeless. Still, the Lord loves a cheerful giver. The fella in the wheelchair was making his way to another corner.
24th April 2025
24th Apr 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6668
photos
149
followers
92
following
Tags
homeless
,
candid
,
phoneography
,
panhandler
Diana
ace
Our corners are crowded with scenes like this 😪
April 22nd, 2025
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
It's sad whatever their case may be.
April 22nd, 2025
