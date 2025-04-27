Previous
Hummer up in the maple tree... by marlboromaam
Photo 554

Hummer up in the maple tree...

First time for capturing one - not at the feeder. The lighting wasn't that great, but hey! Male Ruby Throat.
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
151% complete

