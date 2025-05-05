Previous
Camelot... by marlboromaam
Camelot...

The name of this rose. No need to comment - filling this album with May's extras.

Probably the only bloom I'll get on this bush until summer.
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Babs ace
What a beautiful colour
May 14th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Such a pretty colour
May 14th, 2025  
