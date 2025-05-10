Previous
Fay and ivy... by marlboromaam
Fay and ivy...

No need to comment - filling this album with May's extras.

Enjoying our cooler temps while we can. Supposed to get up to 90 today.
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Beverley ace
Your sculptures are soo chic… beautiful scene…
May 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
@beverley365 Thank you very much, Beverley.
May 15th, 2025  
