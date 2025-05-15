Previous
Like little white pinwheels... by marlboromaam
Like little white pinwheels...

No need to comment - filling this album with May's extras.
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Beverley ace
These are so pretty…
May 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
@beverley365 Thank you, Beverley.
May 15th, 2025  
moni kozi
Oh how i love these. They are a sort of jasmine, aren't they?
Oh, i see your tags.
May 15th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very precious composition
May 15th, 2025  
