Photo 576
Rose bud impressionism...
No need to comment - filling this album with May's extras.
Image rendered in the ai impressionist painter app.
19th May 2025
19th May 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Tags
rose-bud
apple-app
ai-impressionist-painter
Beverley
ace
Beautiful rose bud…
May 19th, 2025
Diana
ace
It looks like fabric, lovely tones.
May 19th, 2025
