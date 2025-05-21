Previous
Can't Get Enough of Your Love Baby... by marlboromaam
Photo 578

Can't Get Enough of Your Love Baby...

By Barry White - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0I6mhZ5wMw

Yeah... Imagine my surprise when I was going to water this fern!
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture, (don't think they would have noticed) .😉
May 20th, 2025  
Mags ace
@ziggy77 Thank you very much, Jo. =)
May 20th, 2025  
