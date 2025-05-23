Previous
Wet fuchsia... by marlboromaam
Wet fuchsia...

No need to comment - filling this album with May's extras.

Note who decided to lay down in the background of my phone shot. =)
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Beverley ace
Ooo it’s so uplifting to see Will too… he’s so gorgeous… raindrops falling on your fuchsia… Fabulous!
May 21st, 2025  
Mags ace
@beverley365 Thank you very much, Beverley.
May 21st, 2025  
Karen ace
Beautiful flowers - they are so pretty. I spy a handsome fellow in the background there, too.
May 21st, 2025  
Babs ace
They are such gorgeous flowers, like little ballerinas
May 21st, 2025  
Mags ace
@cocokinetic Thank you, Karen.

@onewing Thank you, Babs.
May 21st, 2025  
