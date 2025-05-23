Sign up
Previous
Photo 580
Wet fuchsia...
No need to comment - filling this album with May's extras.
Note who decided to lay down in the background of my phone shot. =)
23rd May 2025
23rd May 25
5
4
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6785
photos
151
followers
95
following
573
574
575
576
577
578
579
580
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
Series or Themes
Taken
12th May 2025 1:08pm
Tags
red
,
pink
,
spring
,
raindrops
,
springtime
,
fuchsia
,
phoneography
Beverley
ace
Ooo it’s so uplifting to see Will too… he’s so gorgeous… raindrops falling on your fuchsia… Fabulous!
May 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
@beverley365
Thank you very much, Beverley.
May 21st, 2025
Karen
ace
Beautiful flowers - they are so pretty. I spy a handsome fellow in the background there, too.
May 21st, 2025
Babs
ace
They are such gorgeous flowers, like little ballerinas
May 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
@cocokinetic
Thank you, Karen.
@onewing
Thank you, Babs.
May 21st, 2025
@onewing Thank you, Babs.