We're still in drought status... by marlboromaam
We're still in drought status...

No need to comment - filling this album with May's extras.

But it's amazing how a few drops of rain, an immeasurable amount, can green up the grass.
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
I would love to send you some of our rain
May 22nd, 2025  
