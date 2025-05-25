Sign up
Previous
Photo 582
Pink lantana...
No need to comment - filling this album with May's extras.
One of the few potted plants that survived the winter in the shed. Phone shot.
25th May 2025
25th May 25
6
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6792
photos
151
followers
95
following
159% complete
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
Series or Themes
Taken
14th May 2025 9:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blooms
,
flowers
,
pink
,
spring
,
lantana
,
blossoms
,
springtime
,
phoneography
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely close-up
May 23rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Lantana… what gorgeous name, and very pretty. One day I’ll have a garden to fill with beautiful flowers & food
May 23rd, 2025
Mags
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Thank you so much, Christine.
@beverley365
Thank you, Beverley. I'm sure you will. =)
May 23rd, 2025
Babs
ace
I do love lantana but it is a weed here in Australia.
May 23rd, 2025
moni kozi
I've seen these in Greece. lovely colourful blooms
May 23rd, 2025
Joyce Ann 🐶
ace
I love these. Not weeds here in my area :) Adds great summer color.
May 23rd, 2025
@beverley365 Thank you, Beverley. I'm sure you will. =)