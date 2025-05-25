Previous
Pink lantana... by marlboromaam
Pink lantana...

No need to comment - filling this album with May's extras.

One of the few potted plants that survived the winter in the shed. Phone shot.
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Mags


@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
159% complete

Christine Sztukowski
Lovely close-up
May 23rd, 2025  
Beverley
Lantana… what gorgeous name, and very pretty. One day I’ll have a garden to fill with beautiful flowers & food
May 23rd, 2025  
Mags
@365projectorgchristine Thank you so much, Christine.

@beverley365 Thank you, Beverley. I'm sure you will. =)
May 23rd, 2025  
Babs
I do love lantana but it is a weed here in Australia.
May 23rd, 2025  
moni kozi
I've seen these in Greece. lovely colourful blooms
May 23rd, 2025  
Joyce Ann 🐶
I love these. Not weeds here in my area :) Adds great summer color.
May 23rd, 2025  
