Photo 587
Lantana, foxtail, and sedum...
No need to comment - filling this album with May extras.
Just a deck corner with potted plants. I like to create a little paradise on the deck with them. Phone shot.
30th May 2025
30th May 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Series or Themes
Taken
21st May 2025 9:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
plants
,
deck
,
lantana
,
springtime
,
sedum
,
potted
,
foxtail
,
phoneography
