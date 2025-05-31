Sign up
Photo 588
Cherry red knockout rose...
No need to comment - filling this album with May's extras.
31st May 2025
31st May 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Tags
red
,
flower
,
spring
,
bloom
,
rose
,
blossom
,
buds
,
springtime
,
knockout-rose
Diana
ace
Perfect title and capture, gorgeous with the droplets.
May 29th, 2025
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you very much, Diana. Kockout is its name. =)
May 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
