My mother's black lace and net tea hat...

In the US Air Force, there were squadron tea parties and wing garden parties, wives club parties, etc. The wife of an air force pilot had to look her best at all these functions. Bought for mom by my dad somewhere in France. It could have been Paris for all I know! Its lace is tattered and torn now. Its shape is a bit warped too. But when I was six or seven and it was new and pristine, I used to beg her to let me play dress-up with it. Of course, I was always refused. Now, it serves as an inspiration for some plarn projects I've been working on. Images to come. Couldn't get the French Twist hairdo for Isabel - her long curls have to do.
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That is beautiful! Very classy and elegant.
June 21st, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely keepsake
June 21st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely hat. It’s a shame that you where not modelling it.
June 21st, 2025  
