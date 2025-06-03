Sign up
Photo 591
Finito...
One little drawstring tote crocheted with plarn completed with red shoe strings and barrel beads.
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Tags
crochet
,
tote
,
plarn
,
drawstring-tote
,
crocheted-tote
,
barrel-beads
,
red-shoe-strings
