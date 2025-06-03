Previous
Finito... by marlboromaam
Finito...

One little drawstring tote crocheted with plarn completed with red shoe strings and barrel beads.
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
