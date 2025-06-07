Sign up
Photo 595
Striped wintergreen blooms...
No need to comment. An extra and getting it up a bit late. I shot the buds in b&w some weeks ago.
More info here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=317
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
3
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6865
photos
147
followers
88
following
163% complete
589
590
591
592
593
594
595
596
2252
1898
2253
1899
2254
1900
2255
1901
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Series or Themes
Taken
17th May 2025 2:07pm
Tags
summer
,
summertime
,
wildflowers
,
striped-wintergreen
,
pipsissewa
,
chimaphila-maculata
,
rat's-bane
Phil Howcroft
ace
another lovely close up mags
June 22nd, 2025
Mags
ace
@phil_howcroft
Thank you so much, Phil.
June 22nd, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Delicate and beautiful
June 22nd, 2025
