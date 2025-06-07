Previous
Next
Striped wintergreen blooms... by marlboromaam
Photo 595

Striped wintergreen blooms...

No need to comment. An extra and getting it up a bit late. I shot the buds in b&w some weeks ago.

More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=317
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
163% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
another lovely close up mags
June 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
@phil_howcroft Thank you so much, Phil.
June 22nd, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Delicate and beautiful
June 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact