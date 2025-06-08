Previous
Macro details of a striped wintergreen flower... by marlboromaam
Macro details of a striped wintergreen flower...

No need to comment. An extra and a late upload.
Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
This is really unusual looking but very cool!
June 22nd, 2025  
@kvphoto Thank you, KV. They are pretty alien looking tiny blooms.
June 22nd, 2025  
excellent macro Mags , it looks rather scary like a monster !!!
June 22nd, 2025  
@phil_howcroft Thank you very much, Phil. LOL! It's too tiny to be a monster. =)
June 22nd, 2025  
Amazing macro
June 22nd, 2025  
