Previous
Photo 596
Macro details of a striped wintergreen flower...
No need to comment. An extra and a late upload.
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
5
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Series or Themes
Taken
17th May 2025 2:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
summer
,
summertime
,
wildflowers
,
striped-wintergreen
,
pipsissewa
,
chimaphila-maculata
,
rat's-bane
KV
ace
This is really unusual looking but very cool!
June 22nd, 2025
Mags
ace
@kvphoto
Thank you, KV. They are pretty alien looking tiny blooms.
June 22nd, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
excellent macro Mags , it looks rather scary like a monster !!!
June 22nd, 2025
Mags
ace
@phil_howcroft
Thank you very much, Phil. LOL! It's too tiny to be a monster. =)
June 22nd, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Amazing macro
June 22nd, 2025
