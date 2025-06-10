Previous
Pinched front plarn cowgirl hat... by marlboromaam
Photo 598

Pinched front plarn cowgirl hat...

Crocheted with plarn and headband made with knotted black shoe strings and barrel beads. Phone shot with Ronnie as the model.
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
