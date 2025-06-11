Previous
Pinched front plarn cowgirl hat from the back... by marlboromaam
Pinched front plarn cowgirl hat from the back...

Crocheted with plarn and headband made with knotted black shoe strings and barrel beads. Phone shot with Ronnie as the model.
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely work
June 23rd, 2025  
Mags ace
@ziggy77 Thank you, Jo. It's a labor of love for me. =)
June 23rd, 2025  
