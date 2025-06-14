Previous
Frontside of my Richard Petty style cowboy hat... by marlboromaam
Photo 602

Frontside of my Richard Petty style cowboy hat...

Crocheted with plarn. The feathers are cut out and made from the handles of the bags. Isabel wears it well.

For those unfamiliar with NASCAR driver Richard Petty and/or his famous styled hat - you can see him and many of his hats here - https://www.ebay.com/itm/395525331659
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 25th, 2025  
Babs ace
Very stylish.
June 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Clever creation of the feather.
June 25th, 2025  
Mags ace
@joansmor Thank you, Joan.

@onewing Thank you, Babs.

@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
June 25th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh so clever !
June 25th, 2025  
