Previous
Backside of my Richard Petty styled cowboy hat... by marlboromaam
Photo 603

Backside of my Richard Petty styled cowboy hat...

Crocheted with plarn. I used half-double stitches for this one. Phone shot.
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
165% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact