Front view... by marlboromaam
Photo 607

Front view...

Ready for a tea or garden party or even the Camden Cup. Crocheted with plarn. Flower made from the cutoff handles of white plastic bags. Inspired by my mother's black lace and net tea hat. Phone shot.
19th June 2025

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Beverley ace
Stunning… I loved your mums special vintage hat too…
June 27th, 2025  
Mags ace
@beverley365 Thank you, Beverly. That' means a lot to me.
June 27th, 2025  
