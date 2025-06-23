Previous
Ready for a Garden Party... by marlboromaam
Photo 609

Ready for a Garden Party...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A3yHL9RXlRM&list=RDA3yHL9RXlRM&start_radio=1
A shameless plug for the song title challenge. Few entries so far. I'd really like to see more!

Another crocheted plarn hat inspired by my mother's black lace and net tea hat. Isabel wears it well. Phone shot.

Working on another one while I'm inspired.
23rd June 2025 23rd Jun 25

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
167% complete

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful result!
June 27th, 2025  
Mags ace
@ziggy77 Thank you so very much, Jo!
June 27th, 2025  
Diana ace
So many fabulous styles you have, I am surprised that you cannot sell them.
June 27th, 2025  
